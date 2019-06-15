Kids’ summer of rockets and reading

Children will get an out of this world experience when they visit the area’s libraries this summer (Pocela Centre, Wicstun Centre, Stamford Bridge and South Cave).

The Summer Reading Challenge is returning with the theme of Space Chase – inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing in 1969.

Aimed at primary school children, the challenge encourages reading for pleasure while ensuring reading ability is maintained during the break from school.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, leisure and culture, said: “This fun and educational Challenge is open to all reading abilities and encourages a love of reading amongst all who take part. I am sure that the Summer Reading Challenge will be a huge success once again.”

Lauren Child, Waterstones children’s laureate, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is about reading for the pleasure of reading.

“Stories are important because they nourish us and broaden our thinking”

Alongside The Challenge this year, there will also be an opportunity to take part in ‘Space Craft’ sessions for just £1 per child per session, or £5 for six weeks

Places are limited so booking is recommended at www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/summerreadingchallenge or pop into your local library.