Jennie scoops coveted place at dance company

A Woldgate School student has taken a major step to showbiz success.

Jennie Turner-Yeaman, who lives in Market Weighton, has earned a place to train with Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Company at the Northen Ballet Centre.

She gained a place with 30 other students to join the junior section. More than 200 students applied for both junior and senior positions and Jennie will be the second youngest in the intake.

Lessons at the centre will be twice a week, and intensive sessions will be held during the summer holidays.

Jennie, who has just turned 13, will also be acting in film project in Leeds this month.

Her grandma Sheila Turner said: “Jennie will have a go at any new activity.

“She has settled into a new school and has maintained good grades – she knows the importance of education and gaining good results.

“Jennie is learning the violin and guitar at school and is taking the grades that fit these instruments as well as teaching herself keyboard. Jennie takes part in school activities and is a member of several teams.

“As a teenager who is always modest about her achievements she still is caring and willing to help.

“She puts many hours into what some people call hobbies but Jennie understands that education and dedication are the key to empowering your life and achieving her goals.

“Jennie and all her family would like to thank the many people that have given her help as without it she would not have been able to achieve any of this success.”