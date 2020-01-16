Inspirational talk by Professor Tom McLeish will compare creativity in science and art

An inspirational talk by Professor Tom McLeish will take place at The Music School, Pocklington School on Thursday, February 13 (7.30pm start).

The talk is entitled ‘The Poetry and Music of Science – comparing creativity in science and art’.

In this talk Tom focuses on the deep entanglement between fictional writing and experimental science, starting with their common early-modern origin, and asking why Wordsworth’s vision of science-inspired poetry has not been realised.

This event is free to attend and is open to all.

Tom McLeish is a Fellow of the Royal Society and an engaging and inspiring speaker.

He is Professor of Natural Philosophy at the University of York and former fellow of Emmanuel College, Cambridge.

His new book ‘The Poetry and Music of Science’ challenges what seems an obvious assumption that science is less creative than art and illustrates that, sometimes, the contrary can be true.

After the talk, he will be signing copies of his book and offering them for sale at a discounted price.

To book visit https://www.trybooking.co.uk/MNL email boxoffice@pocklingtonschool.com or call 01759 321200.