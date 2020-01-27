Initiative led by school helping early learners

Early learners at schools across Hull are to benefit from a ground-breaking new initiative led by Pocklington School to improve their communication and language skills.

Concern that only 68% of children in the city achieved the expected level of development at the end of the Early Years Foundation Stage in 2019 has led to a new partnership between Pocklington School, education charity SHINE, Hull City Council, Chatta Learning and a group of 12 local state schools.

The schools are to start using the award-winning Chatta teaching approach.

Teachers and teaching assistants from the 12 participating schools in Hull met at Pocklington School to launch the new initiative, which will benefit the three and four- year-olds in their care.

Their classes include children at a lower level of development than that expected for their age, children for whom English is a second language, and youngsters with special educational needs which means they risk falling behind in their formal education.

External relations director Sheena McNamee, said: “We are keen to extend our links with the local community by sharing the resources and expertise we have to offer. The SHINE project provides the perfect opportunity for us to help local children benefit from all the advantages of Chatta for early learners.”

The school’s support of Chatta has led to it being shortlisted for the Best Use of Technology award 2020 in the Tes Independent School Awards, which applaud excellence and reward innovation.