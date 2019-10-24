Illuminating plan devised by Faircote students

When flooding caused a Cancer Research charity walk to be called off pupils from Pocklington School decided to devise an alternative route, lit up the night-time streets, and raised more than £1,600.

Girls from the school’s Faircote Boarding House headed into York dressed in official CRUK ‘Shine Night Walk’ clothing and battery-powered fairy light garlands – lighting up the city landmarks on the walk.

A spokesman said: “The Girls pulled together and demonstrated it is possible to shine in the face of adversity; we are incredibly proud of every single one of them.”