Hundreds of children in the East Riding home schooled last year

Hundreds of children were home schooled in the East Riding last year, new figures reveal.

The Association of School and College Leaders says it is concerned by a national rise in the number of home-educated children, and that young people are better off at school.

Data from the Office of the Schools Adjudicator shows that 385 children in the East Riding were recorded by the council as being home-educated at the end of March 2019.

This was a 17% increase from 330 at the same point in the previous year.

Shan Scott, the Government body’s chief adjudicator, said that more than 100 councils expressed concerns that some parents who opt for home education may not be able to meet their child’s needs.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it is important to bear in mind that home education remains rare across England.

Councillor Judith Blake, chairwoman of the Local Government Association’s children and young people board, said: “We know that most children get a good education at home and fully support parents’ rights to home-educate their children.

“In a minority of cases where home-schooled children are not receiving a suitable education or being educated in a safe environment, councils need the powers and appropriate funding to enter homes or other premises to speak to children and check their schooling.”

The LGA has also repeated its call for the Government to require parents to register their child with their local authority if they are home-schooled, so that councils know where they are.

A DfE spokesman said the department was looking into ways to make it easier for vulnerable pupils to access a school place when they need one.