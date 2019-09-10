Holme teacher shows mastery of maths skills

Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School is celebrating after one of its teachers was chosen to become a Primary Maths Mastery Specialist.

Gemma Woodall will represent the Yorkshire Riding region and is the only primary teacher to be chosen from the area.

The National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics (NCETM), has recently recruited 140 expert primary school teachers to take part in the important new professional development programme to acquire the status of Primary Mathematics Teaching for Mastery Specialist.

The programme, run by the NCETM in conjunction with Maths Hubs, significantly builds on the work already underway to spread and embed teaching for mastery approaches in maths lessons in England’s primary schools.

Once fully trained, each one of these new specialist teachers will lead the professional development of further groups of teachers in schools within their maths hub area.

Over time, this will spread the understanding of, and expertise in, teaching maths for mastery widely across the primary school system.

Four participant teachers have been recruited in each maths hub area, so ensuring an even spread of new teaching and leadership capacity across the country.

The programme is aimed at existing teachers who have already demonstrated a passion and talent for teaching mathematics.

Mr Woodhouse, the headteacher at the primary school, said: “Gemma is an excellent maths teacher and many practitioners across the region will be benefit from her experience.

“As a school we are proud to be supporting others, whilst maintaining our own high standards.”