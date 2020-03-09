Holme students’ pastry fillings so ap-pie-tising

Children at Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School have been using their creative minds to design a new savoury pie.

The annual competition, in association with A Laverack and Son, has challenged the children to design a pie which can be made by the bakery and sold in their local shops.

Emmeline checks out the pies.

Entries were of a very high standard and were judged by the Laveracks staff.

The eight finalists visited the bakery to see the production line in action and each had a go at creating an individual mince and onion pie. The children also used their skills to crimp the edges of a raspberry fruit pie.

All eight of them were fascinated by the machinery and enjoyed seeing how their much-loved sausage rolls were made.

Headteacher Steve Woodhouse said the annual competition adds a little extra to the school’s vibrant curriculum.

Headteacher Steve Woodhouse with winner Poppy and Amy Laverack.

He said: “The children love to get involved in Pie Week; it’s another way that we can bring the curriculum to life. The visit to Laveracks raises their knowledge and awareness of where food comes from and how it is produced.”

Poppy, aged 7, was crowned champion in a special assembly to mark the end of the competition. Her recipe was for a ‘Breakfast Pie’ with sausage, bacon, egg and beans.

The bakery sold the pie in their shops for a week.

As part of the week’s events, Papua New Guinean international rugby star Jason Tali visited the school and enjoyed his lunch with the children.

Rugby star Jason Tali.

The school plans to run the successful week again next year.