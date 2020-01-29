Holme on Spalding Moor school’s joy at ‘good’ rating

Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School is celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ report from Ofsted.

The two-day inspection focused on reading, maths and science, as well as on other areas of the school’s rich curriculum.

Headteacher Steve Woodhouse.

This was the first inspection of the primary school since June 2015, with the report highlighting many of the school’s recent improvements.

The inspector reported on many of the school’s positive aspects, saying: “Pupils feel safe and happy, and parents also feel that their children are well cared for.

“There are good routines in place to help pupils work independently, helping them to take on challenges and have a go at new things.

“Strong behaviour helps most pupils to make good progress.”

This was the first inspection of the primary school since June 2015, with the report highlighting many of the school’s recent improvements.

Headteacher Steve Woodhouse was very pleased with the outcome.

He said: “As a team, we work tirelessly to give our children the very best educational experience we can.

“Our motto of ‘Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day’ is reflected in all that we do. The commitment of staff, pupils, Governors and parents helps us to achieve great things.

“A key part of leading a successful school is making sure that the staff are happy, trusted and given the freedom to use their professional skills and expertise.

“We have a strong team here and we will continue to improve together.”