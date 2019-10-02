Holme on Spalding Moor pupils learn more about possible future careers

Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School recently welcomed a team of volunteers through its doors as it held its very first Primary Futures event.

Primary Futures connects primary schools with inspirational, diverse volunteers from a range of careers, who come into school to talk to children about their jobs and show how their learning at school can lead to an interesting, exciting future.

Rachel Lane (Theatre Director - Grand Opera House, York) discusses her role with the pupils.

The in-school activities feed children’s curiosity, break down gender stereotypes and open their eyes to future possibilities.

Steve Woodhouse, headteacher at the school, was delighted with how well the day went.

He said: “Our volunteers came from many different professions and gave us a wonderful insight into their careers.

“We know from national research that children begin to form stereotypes about occupations, careers and universities from the age of six. Having the opportunity at primary school to meet a wide range of people doing different jobs is really important.”

A Y5 pupil borrows the firefighter's outfit for the day.

The morning began with a ‘What’s my Line’ assembly, giving the children the opportunity to try and discover the secret occupations of the five volunteers on stage.

A wide variety of professions were on show, including a firefighter, a radio presenter, a graphic designer and a physiotherapist.

Laura Jeary, a stonemason from York Minster, was also one of the volunteers on stage.

She said: “I really enjoyed myself and the children were wonderful: a small sea of happy and enthusiastic faces. The school has a great vibe.”

Extra volunteers joined in throughout the day to take part in a classroom carousel, giving small groups of children the opportunity to find out much more about roles in theatre, farming, engineering and languages.