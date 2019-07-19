Health and safety lesson at Mount Pleasant

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire recently visited Mount Pleasant Junior CofE school, giving the children a lesson on the importance of health and safety on construction sites.

Mount Pleasant has become one of many Yorkshire schools to benefit from the homebuilder’s school safety presentation.

The 45-minute lecture covered other high-risk areas within the home, such as garages and garden sheds.

The children, between the ages of seven to eleven, benefitted from being taught some of the practical ways contractors stay safe on a building site.

Dan Nixon, headteacher of Mount Pleasant Junior CofE school, said: “Our pupils were excited to take part in the health and safety lesson, which encourages them to stay safe in dangerous environments, and gives them the chance to dress up in personal protection equipment that would be required on a construction site.”