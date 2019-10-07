Harvest Festival service for Barmby Moor pupils

Barmby Moor CE Primary School pupils recently joined together with the local community at the Harvest Festival service.

The service, which took place in St Catherine’s Church, Barmby Moor, was a celebration of thanksgiving through song, poetry and prayer.

Children in all year groups took part, laying offerings of food along the altar, with Reverend Janet Hardy leading the prayers.

Pupils’ donations will be given to the People’s Pantry, a local food bank.

Executive headteacher, Mrs D Chadwick, said: “It was wonderful to welcome the local community into St Catherine’s Church in celebration of harvest.

“A big thank you to everyone who donated food.”