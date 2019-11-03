Fewer the East Riding pupils getting top A-level grades

Fewer A-level students in the East Riding achieved top grades last year, Department for Education figures show.

The new data shows that 7.9% of pupils who sat their A-levels in the East Riding this year received three A*-A grade – down from 8.9% in 2017-18.

The percentage of those who achieved AAB or better also decreased from 16.2% to 14.0% this year.

Meanwhile, the average point score – which represents the average result across all students’ qualifications – across all schools in the area rose from 29.7 to 30.0, equivalent to a C grade.

Female pupils performed better than their male counterparts overall, with an average point score of 31.4 compared to 28.2. Additionally, 7.0% of boys also achieved the highest marks, compared to 8.5% of girls.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This year’s statistics show a small increase in the average points score and a small decrease in the percentage of students awarded A*-A.

“This may be linked to changes in the number of students taking A-level subjects which mean that the overall prior attainment of the cohort is a little different from the previous year. It may also be linked to the choice of A-level subjects with an increase in the number of entries to sciences which evidence suggests are graded more severely than other subjects.”

Julian Gravatt, association of college’s deputy chief executive, also said that, while the average point score achieved by students has increased, the number of 18 year olds taking A-levels fell by 5.7% because “more of the population are choosing alternative routes”.

He said: “It is good that achievement is rising and that Ofqual has maintained standards at the higher grades but the subject choices available to students have reduced because of annual real term funding cuts.”