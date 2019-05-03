Equestrian team on funds drive to attend top show

The Woldgate Equestrian Team has done it again – they have qualified for the one day event (ODE) national championship in Stoneleigh in Wiltshire.

An ODE involves three disciplines: dressage, show jumping and cross-country, and their success in all three areas is testament to the dedication the team have demonstrated to their training.

The team has qualified in different disciplines for four national championships since the start of the academic year, which is a huge achievement, especially as the team was only formed just over a year ago.

To enable the riders to achieve their dreams and go to the championships all the members are now on a fundraising campaign.

A spokesman for the team said: “The team has organised a raffle, with prizes donated by a range of local businesses:

“Prizes include a lunch for two at Melton’s restaurant, York, afternoon tea at the Grand Hotel and Spa, York, Phillip Anthony Photography voucher (£75) a Duncombe Park Fair Family ticket, a local Produce Hamper, plus vouchers for Allerthorpe Waterpark, The Pocklington Arts Centre, R&R Country Store, RM English and Escrick Park.”

“The raffle will be drawn on Friday, May 10 at the Fundraising Quiz, at Melbourne village hall. Teams of four will complete in a range of rounds, dinner will be provided, and there will be a licensed bar. Admission will be ticket only (£10) and places are limited.

“To buy raffle tickets or quiz tickets please contact Cluny Chapman on 01759 318856, or visit the Mile Farm Shop in Pocklington.”