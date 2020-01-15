Elvington primary pupils shine at Young Voices Choir event

Elvington Primary School recently travelled to Sheffield Motor Point Arena to perform in the Young Voices Choir with 5,000 other children.

Throughout the afternoon, the children rehearsed with the conductor and band.

They also performed alongside former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley, the winner of the Voice 2018 Ruti Olajugbagbe, and the dance group Urban Strides.

A spokesman said: “In the evening, the 50 pupils from Key Stage two performed a range of different songs and medleys to a large crowd including parents and carers.

“All the children had an incredibly special day – one they remember for a long time.”

○ Send your school stories to news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk to see them featured in the Pocklington Post.