Eco committee’s bold new art installation

The growing wave of concern about the damage discarded plastic is wreaking on our environment has been captured by Pocklington School’s new Eco Committee in a bold new art installation.

Members of the group, which began this term and is steadily growing in size, wanted a visual representation of the amount of single use plastics we throw away each week and repurposed an old sculpture into a ‘living’ wave to show where too much of the plastic ends up.

Fourth Years Jenni Harrison and Kai Swanborough had the idea of asking students to drop off their waste so the sculpture is added to each week, causing the wave to be steadily engulfed with discarded plastic.

The sculpture is one of many campaigns the Eco Committee is planning to help make the school and town more sustainable. They are working with the Woodland Trust and Greener Pocklington to plant a number of trees to encourage wildlife, as well as introducing more bird and owl boxes across the school.

Kai said: “Myself and Jenni think it’s a fantastic opportunity to help make the school and each of the students make a difference. I think this cause is very much worth investing time into, as it’s crucial to our earth that we all take steps that are necessary to keep our world greener.”

The Eco Committee was launched by Art teachers Nikki Robertson and Olivia Morris, who have been appointed Environmental Champions for the school.

Miss Robertson said: “We wanted to educate students about environmental concerns ourselves, but also empower them, giving them the platform to teach each other, as well as parents and staff.

“We wanted them to communicate across the year groups, working together to increase awareness and share ideas about how we can improve the way live and work.”

Jenni has also been focusing on the use of plastic in supermarkets for her HPQ (Higher Project qualification). She wrote to local MP Greg Knight, expressing her concerns about the negative impact supermarkets are having on our environment.

She has been researching plastic pollution avidly and is keen to help the school reduce its single use plastic waste too, using some of the advice she received in Mr Knight’s response.

She said: “I wanted to actually use the information from my HPQ project to do something instead of just for a grade in a project.”