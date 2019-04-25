Easter courses for musicians and cricketers prove a hit at Pocklington School

Pocklington School was a hive of activity over the Easter break when it welcomed musicians from the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra (CSYO) and young cricketers training with the Byas Academy.

The CSYO has been holding its popular annual spring residential course at the school since 2006 and makes full use of the facilities at the venue, including the Tom Stoppard Theatre, the music school and the boarding houses. In addition to the CSYO musicians, 22 young cricketers attended the Byas Academy cricket camp, led by ex-Yorkshire County Cricket Club captain David Byas.

Andrew D’Arcy, domestic Bursar at Pocklington School said: “We have great facilities for hire at Pocklington School during the holidays and it’s great to welcome back the Byas Academy and the CSYO.”