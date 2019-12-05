Dickens’ classic tale brought to life by students

Charles Dickens’ infamous ghost story A Christmas Carol has been performed by Pocklington School pupils.

Pocklington School’s adaptation of Dickens’ classic tale brought joy, sadness and magic to the Tom Stoppard Theatre. Josh Nolan made an excellent Scrooge, his long frame crouched and stooped in the early scenes.

Scrooge and an excellent ghost.

By the end, the scales of selfishness dropped from his eyes as he stood tall and joyfully leapt across the stage to embrace the true spirit of Christmas.

A Pocklington School spokesman said: “A Christmas Carol is the quintessential festive heart-warmer – a ghost story in which cheer and goodness defeat meanness and misery.

“A strong ensemble cast divided up the rest of the characters between them with Sixth Formers Hannah East, Ellie-Mae Rooke, Freya Stewart, Henry Kay and Oliver Spink impressively leading a cast of thirty senior pupils.

“Musicians superbly led by Zac Stewart also contributed to the festive atmosphere of the play.

Travelling into the past to see Scrooge's school days.

“Well done to everyone involved.”