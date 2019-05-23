Deputy head at The Market Weighton School celebrates 25 years of service

Clare Breen, deputy headteacher at The Market Weighton School, recently celebrated 25 years of service to education for the East Riding.

Clare’s career began in 1993 at Beverley High School as teacher of geography.

In January 2016 Clare was seconded to The Market Weighton School by the local authority to support the school in its improvement journey, this secondment continued on a part time basis until 2018.

Clare joined TMWS full time in September 2018 as deputy headteacher and teacher of geography. She has since worked with the senior leadership team helping drive the school forward, resulting in recognised improvements by Ofsted in the December 2018 inspection.

Mrs Breen said: “I was delighted to be asked to join the Market Weighton team in the January of 2016.

“It was an exciting new opportunity for me and a challenge to support the school on its continued improvement journey. Being here full time has been incredible, and to assist the school through its Ofsted inspection which resulted in the improved good judgement for management and leadership is a tribute to the hard work put in by the headteacher Richard Harrison and the senior leadership team and all staff at the school.”

Mr Harrison said: “We are delighted that Clare Breen will be remaining at The Market Weighton School for the next two academic years and will continue with us in her role as deputy headteacher and teacher of geography.”

Mrs Breen added: “The Market Weighton School is a great place to work, with highly committed staff who are prepared to go the extra mile to support all of the students that they teach and care for.

“The students are a real credit to the school they are friendly, caring and conscientious individuals, and a pleasure to work with.”