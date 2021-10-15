Cutting edge facilities as Woldgate School builds for a bright future

Woldgate School students will benefit from new, cutting edge facilities.

The school has been identified as part of the new school build programme by the Department for Education (DfE).

The new school buildings will be positioned on the existing site but designed to allow the original school to continue to operate as normal while the work is undertaken.

The initial stages of the project are already underway, prior to the DfE applying for planning permission to rebuild on behalf of the school.

The new school will remain relatively small, but will allow a slight increase in numbers to ensure it can continue to meet the demands from prospective pupils and families.

The good news comes after the school was recognised as one of 50 schools, out of over four thousand nationally, by the Prime Minister and the DfE.

The new school will remain relatively small, but will allow a slight increase in numbers to ensure it can continue to meet the demands from prospective pupils and families.

It is also hoped its new facilities will be available to its wider community, as they are expected to be the very best available.

The school, which is part of a highly successful ‘Wonder’ Multi Academy Trust, has won numerous national awards for the education it provides, and the outcomes achieved by its children.

This has led to the school becoming heavily oversubscribed since 2018, following national recognition in 2016 as a ‘Top 100 school’, winning the SSAT Educational Outcomes Award for three years in a row.

The first 50 new school projects are supported by £1billion in funding and mark the start of the School Rebuilding Programme.

The initial rebuilds and refurbishments by the Wonder Trust and the Department of Education will create modern education environments, providing cutting edge classrooms, art studios and science laboratories, technology rooms, plus indoor and outdoor sports pitches, courts and athletics facilities.

The school will also be greener, using the latest technologies and building techniques to make the school environmentally friendly.

Headteacher Jonathan Britton said: “I am overjoyed for our children, families and my colleagues, that our school and community has been recognised for its extraordinary accomplishments nationally.