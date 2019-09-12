Children start a journey of discovery

Pocklington Prep School’s Pre-School and Reception class has been settling in well to the new school year, making friends and having fun in their smart new uniforms.

Some of the four-year-olds have already spent a term or two in the Pre-School and, now they’ve moved up to the Reception class, have enjoyed showing the newly-arrived three and four year-olds the ropes.

The Pre-Prep is holding a series of taster mornings for anyone considering joining the school in September 2020.

All are welcome to the sessions and the first, on Wednesday 6th November, will have a firework theme.

Attention all schools in the Pocklington area! Would you like to see your new starters in the paper? If the answer is ‘yes’ send a photograph and short description to news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk.