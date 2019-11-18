Children enjoy maths challenge at Pock School

Young maths enthusiasts from Pocklington and the surrounding area enjoyed a day of problem-solving at a Primary Team Maths Challenge held at Pocklington School recently.

Eleven teams of four, drawn mostly from Year 6, represented local primary schools in a range of mathematical activities designed to help develop their teamwork and communication skills as well as stimulate their interest in maths.

The schools taking part were: Wilberfoss Primary School; Warter Primary School; Bugthorpe Primary School; St Martin’s Primary School, Fangfoss; St Mary and St Josephs, Pocklington; Melbourne Primary School; Sutton on Derwent Primary School; Kirk Ella St Andrews Community Primary School, Pocklington Community Junior School, Holme upon Spalding Moor Primary School.

The day-long challenge, held on Tuesday November 5, used questions provided by the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust (UKMT), a charity which aims to advance the education of young people in mathematics.

All pupils received a UKMT certificate and the day’s winning team, Warter C E Primary School, were presented with the book ‘Ball of Confusion: Puzzles, Problems and Perplexing Posers’, by TV presenter and maths star Johnny Ball.

Clare Bracken, head of mathematics at Pocklington School, said: “This is the second Primary Schools Maths Challenge we have run this year, and once again it was a great success.”

Miss Metcalfe, head at Warter Primary School, said: “The children had an exciting day and enjoyed the opportunity to work together as a team to apply their mathematical skills. Thank you to Pocklington School for inviting us to take part.”