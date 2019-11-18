Children enjoy maths challenge at Pock School

Warter Primary School team scooped the Maths Challenge 2019, hosted by head of mathematics Miss Bracken.
Young maths enthusiasts from Pocklington and the surrounding area enjoyed a day of problem-solving at a Primary Team Maths Challenge held at Pocklington School recently.

Eleven teams of four, drawn mostly from Year 6, represented local primary schools in a range of mathematical activities designed to help develop their teamwork and communication skills as well as stimulate their interest in maths.

The schools taking part were: Wilberfoss Primary School; Warter Primary School; Bugthorpe Primary School; St Martin’s Primary School, Fangfoss; St Mary and St Josephs, Pocklington; Melbourne Primary School; Sutton on Derwent Primary School; Kirk Ella St Andrews Community Primary School, Pocklington Community Junior School, Holme upon Spalding Moor Primary School.

The day-long challenge, held on Tuesday November 5, used questions provided by the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust (UKMT), a charity which aims to advance the education of young people in mathematics.

All pupils received a UKMT certificate and the day’s winning team, Warter C E Primary School, were presented with the book ‘Ball of Confusion: Puzzles, Problems and Perplexing Posers’, by TV presenter and maths star Johnny Ball.

Clare Bracken, head of mathematics at Pocklington School, said: “This is the second Primary Schools Maths Challenge we have run this year, and once again it was a great success.”

Miss Metcalfe, head at Warter Primary School, said: “The children had an exciting day and enjoyed the opportunity to work together as a team to apply their mathematical skills. Thank you to Pocklington School for inviting us to take part.”