Children enjoy magic of the circus

A group of over 160 schoolchildren have enjoyed a very special visit to the theatre thanks to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) and the Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre.

The group of 164 pupils from Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 at Pocklington CE Infant School were treated to a ‘Magic Circus’ show performed exclusively for them by Magic Carpet Theatre at PAC.

The Magic Circus show receives the thumbs up from Alexander, aged 6.

There was clowning, magic tricks, storytelling, and illusions with lots of audience participation, and several pupils were chosen to help with some of the magic tricks, including levitation.

Pocklington CE Infant School headteacher Lynn Bartram said: “Thank you to PAC for organising this special event for us, the children had a fantastic time.

“It was great to see their faces filled with awe and wonder as they tried to figure out some of the tricks, especially when one Year 1 pupil was levitated!”

This was the first event of its kind for PAC but given its success, it could be the first of many such opportunities for local schools.

PAC director Janet Farmer added: “It was such a joy to see how much they all enjoyed the show, bursting out into applause and laughter at the funniest moments, and looking on in awe at the magic unfolding before them. It was simply brilliant!”

The experience was subsidised by the Friends of PAC, who are keen to help youngsters of all ages and backgrounds experience the thrill of live theatre at PAC.

Janet Brader, chair of the Friends of PAC, said: “The Friends are proud to support the venue’s family theatre programme.

“The opportunity to offer local school children the chance to enjoy live performances like this is just fantastic.”

To find out more about how your school could enjoy an exclusive theatre visit to PAC call 01759 301547 or email info@pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk