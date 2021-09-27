Chance to enjoy creative writing and family history adult courses in Pocklington

White Rose Tutoring’s Patsy Quinn.

Two new adult education leisure classes are set to begin in Pocklington.

The Creative Writing and Beginners’ Family History courses, run by White Rose Tutoring’s Patsy Quinn, will be held at Pocklington Cricket Club.

Starting on Monday, October 4, the Creative Writing course will run from 10am to noon. The Beginners’ Family History course takes place from Friday, October 8 (between 10am and noon).

Both courses will last for 10 weeks.

Patsy said: “Pocklington Cricket Club is a light, bright venue, with ample off-street parking and space enough inside for social distancing to keep people feeling safe.

“The cost of each 10-week course is £100 with concessions available for people in receipt of certain benefits.”