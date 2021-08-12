Celebrations at The Market Weighton School as students achieve excellent GCSE results

Students at The Market Weighton School have achieved amazing results in the most challenging of years.

Bethany Petch-Smith achieved a total of 11 GCSEs – all at the highest grade 9.

Bethany has worked incredibly hard, with a relentless focus on achieving the best possible marks in all her exams throughout her five years and fully deserves this amazing set of results.

She is now moving on to study A-Levels in maths, chemistry and biology at Wyke College.

The school wished the students all the best as they progress to the next stage of their education and training.

Alex Calvert has achieved nine x grade 9s and one grade 8 and will be studying A-Level biology, chemistry and maths at Beverley Joint Sixth.

Hannah Telfer achieved grade 9s in seven subjects and will be studding biology, chemistry and psychology A-Levels at Wyke sixth form College.

Ed Huxell has achieved 10 GCSEs all at a grade 4 or above including a grade 7 in DT and has already started his Engineering Apprenticeship at Britcom Engineering in Market Weighton.

Florence Grimes achieved 10 GCSEs all at grade 8 and 9 and will be studying English Literature, biology and music technology at Wyke College

Students show their excitement as they find out their GCSE results.

Harry Hawkett’s grades were all grade 7 or above including a grade 9 in GCSE PE and a Level 2 Distinction in BTEC ICT.

Another student with outstanding results, including six grade 9s, is Hannah Clark who will be studying A-Levels in History, English, Psychology and Religious Studies at York College.

The school’s Head Girl Viviana Mayman, along with fellow student Emma Gannon, will be taking up a scholarship at Pocklington School, while Head Boy Joe Green is going on to study Engineering at Ron Dearing University Technical College in Hull.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The whole year group have worked incredibly hard over the past five years and the results today are testament to that hard work with many more students achieving a high number of top grades.

“All our students have achieved amazing results in the most challenging of years and we wish them well as they progress to the next stage of their education and training.