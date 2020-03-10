Builder boosts bid to buy school books

World Book Day celebrations at Market Weighton Infant School were boosted by a donation from Taylor Wimpey.

The school received £250 from the homebuilder to buy new books for the library in support of the national event. Now in its 23rd year, World Book Day aims to encourage children of all ages to enjoy and appreciate the pleasures of reading.

Mrs Kay-Wood, headteacher at Market Weighton Infant School, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic initiative which really encourages children to develop their reading.

“Thanks to Taylor Wimpey’s donation we’ll be able to add some new books to our library.”

Ross Clarkson, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We were delighted to support the infant school.”