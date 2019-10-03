Bishop Wilton pupils raise £182 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Bishop Wilton Primary School Council recently organised a Macmillan Coffee Afternoon community fundraiser for the cancer charity.

The school said it was pleased to say that everyone enjoyed themselves. Pictured above are the school council members and Lucy the representative from Macmillan, and also Bradley and Reverend Linda with Bradley’s award winning Cookie Monster cake.

A school spokesman said: “We raised an amazing total of £182.27 for the charity, Bishop Wilton Primary have held the Macmillan Coffee event for over 10 years now and we are very proud to support such a great charity. Well done and Thank you to everyone involved.”

