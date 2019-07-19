Bishop Wilton pupils create Yorkshire Wolds artwork

Bishop Wilton CE Primary school had an artist called Jordanna visit the school recently.

It took a full day and the whole school to create a masterpiece based on the theme of the countryside around the school, The Yorkshire Wolds.

A Bishop Wilton School spokesman said: “Pupils made between them models of cottages, tractors, trees, sheep and flowers, then assembled everyone’s creation together for the artwork.

“All pupils have enjoyed the making and creating of this excellent artwork and are very proud of themselves and the finished product.”

