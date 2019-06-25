Bishop Wilton pupils create superb Elmer scarecrow for village festival

Bishop Wilton Primary School pupils recently took part in the village’s Scarecrow Festival weekend.

The pupils made Elmer the Elephant and entered their creation into the competition.

A spokeswoman at Bishop Wilton School said: “We were very happy with how our colourful Elmer turned out, he looked stunning.

“Well done to all the pupils involved.”

This year, the theme of the scarecrow festival, held between Friday, June 21 and Sunday, June 23, was ‘children’s literature’.

