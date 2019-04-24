Barmby pupils have egg-cellent Easter

Pupils at Barmby Primary School celebrated Easter with a service in St Catherine’s Church, an Easter bonnet parade, an egg hunt and a decorated egg competition.

Children welcomed the arrival of Spring by singing songs, reading poems and giving prayers at a service led by Rev Janet Hardy, and earlier in the day pupils enjoyed an egg hunt in the school grounds.

A spokesman at the school said: “An Easter bonnet parade also took place with some magnificent millinery creations on show.

“The school would like to thank Friends of Barmby Moor School for providing the Easter prizes and eggs for the egg hunt.”

