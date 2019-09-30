Barmby Moor pupils host coffee morning

Class 1 pupils at Barmby Moor CE Primary School recently held an annual coffee morning for their class charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

The children baked and decorated delicious cupcakes and biscuits, which they served to the rest of the school and their families.

Pupils thoroughly enjoyed their week creating decorations to make the event more special and through all their hard work they made over £160 for this worthy cause. Executive headteacher Mrs Chadwick said: “It was wonderful to welcome the local community into school in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the event and a big well done to our Class 1 pupils for hosting the morning.”

