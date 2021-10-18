Barmby Moor Primary School team compete at cross country competition

Barmby Moor CofE Primary School recently took part in the annual cross country competition at Woldgate School.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:03 pm
The Barmby Moor Year 4 team took part in the cross country competition.

Pupils aged 7 to 11 raced against other village schools.

Pictured right are the Year 4 runners: They are Joe, Charlie, Mollie and Jessica.

