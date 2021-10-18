Barmby Moor Primary School team compete at cross country competition
Barmby Moor CofE Primary School recently took part in the annual cross country competition at Woldgate School.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:03 pm
Pupils aged 7 to 11 raced against other village schools.
Pictured right are the Year 4 runners: They are Joe, Charlie, Mollie and Jessica.
