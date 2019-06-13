Barmby Moor children run up £500 total for cancer charity

Pupils at Barmby Moor Church of England Primary School recently embarked on a week of energetic fundraising to support a cancer charity.

Thanks to the efforts of everyone at the village school more than £500 has been raised through sponsorship so far.

Barmby Moor School pupils and staff ran a mile a day over a week to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Staff and pupils of all ages across the school ran a mile each morning in order to raise money for Cancer Research UK. In addition, children in Key Stage Two took part in a challenging two kilometre Race for Life around the village to finish off the week of fundraising.

Mrs Chadwick, executive headteacher, said: “It was wonderful to see pupils and staff join together to raise money for a very worthy cause. Well done to all concerned.”