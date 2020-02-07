Aussie day cash to help rebuild school

Pupils at Elvington CofE Primary School took part in workshops to support the rebuilding of Clifton Creek Primary School in Australia.
Pupils at Elvington CofE Primary School took part in workshops to support the rebuilding of Clifton Creek Primary School in Australia.

Elvington CofE Primary School held a special themed day to support the rebuilding of Clifton Creek Primary School in Australia.

A total of £210 was raised by 140 children at the school.

As well as raising much needed funds (through non-uniform donations), the children experienced a range of mixed-age thematic workshops.

The lessons were cross-curricular and allowed the pupils to explore the key concepts of caring for God’s Creation and the impact of a more volatile global climate.

Headtacher Andrew Buttery said: “The community of Clifton Creek has lost so much and through our efforts, I am hoping we can not only accelerate the recovery but let the children and residents know that people on the other side of the world care about their plight.”