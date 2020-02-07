Aussie day cash to help rebuild school

Elvington CofE Primary School held a special themed day to support the rebuilding of Clifton Creek Primary School in Australia.

A total of £210 was raised by 140 children at the school.

As well as raising much needed funds (through non-uniform donations), the children experienced a range of mixed-age thematic workshops.

The lessons were cross-curricular and allowed the pupils to explore the key concepts of caring for God’s Creation and the impact of a more volatile global climate.

Headtacher Andrew Buttery said: “The community of Clifton Creek has lost so much and through our efforts, I am hoping we can not only accelerate the recovery but let the children and residents know that people on the other side of the world care about their plight.”