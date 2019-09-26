An inspirational talk to be delivered by Professor Tom McLeish at Pocklington School

An inspirational talk by Professor Tom McLeish will take place at The Music School, Pocklington School, on Thursday 17 October at 7pm.

This event is free to attend and is open to everyone but places have to be booked in advance.

Tom McLeish’s new book ‘The Poetry and Music of Science’ challenges what seems an obvious assumption that science is less creative than art and illustrates that, sometimes, the contrary can be true. Drawing on historical and contemporary examples to provide a broader understanding, his work reveals that the ‘two cultures’ model might not be all that accurate after all.

In this talk Tom focuses on the deep entanglement between fictional writing and experimental science, starting with their common early-modern origin, and asking why Wordsworth’s vision of science-inspired poetry has not been realised.

The Ars Poetica genre of Henry James’s Art of the Novel and physiologist William Beveridge’s Art of Scientific Investigation reveal another common narrative plot: the story of human creativity itself.

To book a place visit https://www.trybooking.co.uk/MNL email boxoffice@pocklingtonschool.com or call 01759 321200.