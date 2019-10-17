ADHD award win glory for school

Pocklington Junior School is the first school in East Riding to be awarded the prestigious ADHD Friendly School award.

The school was shown to have displayed an outstanding commitment to all of its pupils with ADHD, and the award was presented at the ADHD Foundation’s annual conference in Liverpool earlier this month.

As well as thorough staff training provided by the ADHD Foundation, the school has put in place an array of support structures and strategies to ensure that the children with the condition can access the curriculum fully and are happy and achieving at school.

Through lessons and assemblies, all pupils will learn about differences in their peers.

Lessons are structured to provide opportunities for thinking and reflection, physical activity is prioritised for the children with ADHD and the well planned and resourced sensory space, the Bloom room, provides a much-needed calming environment for those children with ADHD who find school sometimes a very anxious place.

Colin Foley, the training director of the ADHD Foundation said: “It has been a privilege to work with Pocklington Junior School.

“The staff have gone above and beyond to make their lessons and their school environment enjoyable, supportive and safe spaces for the children with ADHD, brilliantly led by assistant headteacher and SENDCO Aimee Cave and I’m glad that they are getting the recognition for this that they deserve.”