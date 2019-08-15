A-Level students make the grade

Students at both Pocklington and Woldgate Woldgate Sixth Form College have once again excelled with their A-Levels.

This is what the schools said:

Pocklington School sixth formers celebrate their success.

Congratulations to Upper Sixth Formers at Pocklington School whose hard work has paid off with some outstanding A level results. The students’ achievements reflect two years of dedication to their studies, alongside the development of their many skills and interests through diverse enrichment activities which have helped shape them into young men and women we are very proud of.

9 of our students achieved all A/*A grades and 14 students gained at least 3 A*or A grades

Overall, 30.6% of the A level grades achieved by the students were A* or A (compared with a national figure of 25.5%)

55.3% of grades achieved were the A* to B grades sought by Russell Group universities

As a result of their strong A-Level performance, at present 63% of students achieved places at their first choice of university, with 86% of students gaining a place at their first or second choice. 36% of these places are at Russell Group universities.

Headmaster Toby Seth, Headmaster said: “My congratulations go to all students and staff who have worked hard for these results.

“We are proud of our students’ achievements inside and outside the examination hall as a Pocklington education is not just about what happens in the classroom but these results are vital in empowering our students to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”

The headteacher at Woldgate Sixth Form College, Jonathan Britton, said: “It has been a genuine privilege to work with each and every student as they have progressed through the sixth form; they are a wonderful group of incredibly talented and hard-working young people.

“Our sixth form is very proud of the ethos to support and foster excellence and ambition, and our students have not only risen to this challenge, but adopted this approach with one another.

“Our students have really pulled together to achieve their very best and I know they will be sharing their success with each other today. 48% of students who studied A Levels achieved a A*-A or equivalent. 79% of students who studied A Levels achieved a A*-B grade. 97% of students who studied A-Level or equivalent achieved a A*-C grade.

“I am very proud that our students have achieved exceptionally well, and I am in no doubt that the success of our students is down to their hard work, and the commitment and dedication of everyone at Woldgate Sixth Form College.”