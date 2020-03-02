95% of pupils placed at first choice school

More than 95% of Year 6 children resident in the East Riding have been awarded places for the school named by their parents/carers as their first preference in the 2020/21 secondary school admissions round.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council received 3,263 applications from the area’s resident parents of pupils due to start at a secondary school in September 2020.

Of these 3,107 (95.2%) have been allocated a place at their first preference school and 3,225 (98.8%) have been allocated a place at one of the three schools parent/carers named as their first, second or third preference.

These figures are up slightly on the results of last year’s secondary admissions round, whereas the year group is slightly smaller than last year.

A significant amount of work was completed in trying to ensure places were allocated at schools that parents/carers named on their application. Despite this, there were 38 children for whom the council were unable to allocate a place at any school named by their parents/carers.

Thirty children have been allocated places at their catchment area school and just eight at the nearest East Riding school with a place available.

Similar to previous years, the vast majority of children (94%), living in the East Riding will attend a school in the East Riding, with 82% attending their local ‘catchment’ school.

344 children living in other local authority areas have been allocated places at schools in the East Riding, with the largest number (259) coming from Hull.

Councillor Julie Abraham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “Parents have clearly shown that they want their children to go to their local school and to be a part of their local community.

“It is pleasing to see so many parents being allocated the place of their choice.”