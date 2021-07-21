Yorkshire’s water consumption up by 200 million litres a day during heatwave

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water.

Yorkshire Water is reminding its customers of easy ways to save water, to help it manage the spike in water usage.

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We had a wet start to July, but the last week has certainly made up for it.

“We’ve seen a substantial increase in the amount of water people are using across the region, with lots of people enjoying the sunshine by tending to their gardens or splashing in paddling pools.

“There are some really small ways to save water whilst its hot – that shouldn’t dampen your fun or cause too much hassle.

“If you’re enjoying a paddling pool then pop a fitted bed sheet over it during the night to keep the water fresh for the next day, rather than having to refill it.