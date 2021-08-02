Yorkshire Day message projected onto 73m high turbine near Market Weighton

The Yorkshire Day projection at Market Weighton (Photo courtesy of Octopus Energy)

The company’s 73m high wind turbine near Market Weighton was lit up with a Happy Yorkshire Day message from both The Yorkshire Post and Octopus Energy.

The light projection was part of a number of events taking place across ‘God’s Own Country’ to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

It saw the turbine’s rotors turned into a white rose with a message to all of our readers going down the huge tower, while Octopus Energy’s projection saw them turned into a classic Yorkshire drystone wall.