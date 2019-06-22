Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges at Bishop Wilton creates tree-mendous house

A family-run business in Bishop Wilton has created a unique luxury treehouse which is available to hire.

Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges offer a real taste of Yorkshire village life, with fantastic facilities for cyclists, walkers and holidaymakers allowing for a perfect, peaceful, tranquil escape.

The etched glass balustrade is the perfect place to survey the wildlife.

The treehouse is the latest offering to be added to this rural getaway, and has ben built with help from The European Rural Development Program: Europe investing in rural areas of tourism.

Climbing to new heights up the spiral staircase, this lavish treehouse has a king size bed, en-suite with shower, kitchen and an open plan living room with large flatscreen TV, all beautifully designed and decorated.

Outside there’s a hot tub and the etched glass balustrade is the perfect place to survey the wildlife and enjoy stunning views over the beautiful countryside.

The successful accommodation business was established in 2011 by Ruth Rowland and her family.

Ruth Rowland said: “It has been my passion since childhood to build a treehouse and I’m so excited see it completed – a dream come true.

“The idea evolved from a desire to share the beautiful, unspoilt Yorkshire Wolds and surrounding rural area with like minded people who want to enjoy the outdoors and take time away from their busy lives.

“Our vision and enthusiasm has enabled us to lovingly transform a small rural field into a national award winning collection of luxury self catering accommodation: luxurious lodges, gold star glamping Snug Huts and now the opening of this unique treehouse.

“The setting of Wolds Edge has been carefully and lovingly designed around existing planting and topography.

“The accommodation has been built sympathetically ensuring it compliments the environment and its natural surroundings, using locally sourced material and trades.

Go to https://woldsedge.co.uk/thetreehouse/ for more information about the treehouse.