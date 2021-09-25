Wolds-based business named overall winner at regional food and drink awards

Soanes Poultry’s MD Nigel Upson said: “We were over the moon to win the Producer award and were completely overwhelmed to win the Overall award, too."

Middleton on the Wolds based Soanes Poultry beat stiff competition to win the Producer of the Year category and was named the Overall Winner in the Garbutt & Elliott Food and Drink Business Awards that were presented at an event in York last week.

Soanes Poultry’s MD Nigel Upson said: “We were over the moon to win the Producer award and were completely overwhelmed to win the Overall award, too. The awards are testament to our factory, office and farming teams who have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months and deserve this success.”

The wins come in the same week that the poultry business received notification that they had been shortlisted in two categories on the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards and one category in the York Press Business Awards.

In the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards, Soanes Poultry has reached the final five in the Food and Drink Producer category and faces competition from Wold Top Brewery, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Moonshine Ice Cream and Yorvale, whilst its animal husbandry arm, Clive Soanes Broilers has reached the final in the Farm of the Year with Denton Hall and Estate, KM and GAW Gowthorpe and Rory Kemp Ltd.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Friday, October 8.