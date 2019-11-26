White Rose Awards success for William’s Den and Wolds Edge

Two businesses in this area were victorious at The White Rose Awards ceremony.

William’s Den, which is based at North Cave, won the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award and New Tourism Business Award categories, while Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges at Bishop Wilton scooped the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year accolade.

Footballing legend Chris Kamara wowed the crowds in Leeds as the very best in Yorkshire tourism were honoured at the awards.

He said: “What a reception, the crowd was amazing! I’m Yorkshire born and bred-Yorkshire people are the best and see so many happy people celebrated for making Yorkshire a great place to live and visit was fantastic.”

Chair of judges, Elaine Lemm, said: “What a night! It’s been fantastic to see all these wonderful businesses who work so hard giving visitors to Yorkshire the best experience possible and ultimately keep them coming back year on year.

“These businesses go above and beyond, and it’s been brilliant to see them get the recognition they deserve.”