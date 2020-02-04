Warter-based concern Warrendale Wagyu supplying burgers to Aldi stores across the UK

A business in the Pocklington area has supplied Aldi with its unique Red Tractor Farm Assured British Wagyu beef.

Warrendale Wagyu, based at Warter, provided the beef for more than 36,000 packs of Specially Selected British Wagyu Burgers to Aldi stores across the UK.

The product is available for £2.99 for a pack of two burgers. As with all Specialbuys, customers will have to be quick, as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Wagyu beef, which originates from Japan, has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its intensely rich flavour and the tender texture provided by the unique fat marbling in the meat.

Warrendale Farms is the largest provider of British Wagyu beef, producing more than 4,000 animals across its main site and 125 partner farms around the UK.

The concern was founded by husband and wife duo Jim and Rachel Bloom.

Jim Bloom, who is also the chairman of the British Wagyu Society, said: “We’re very excited about the launch of British Wagyu burgers into Aldi. The cattle are reared with our 125 partner farms as well as on our farm in Yorkshire and we’re committed to their wellbeing, which helps us to produce the highest-quality final product for consumers.

“Aldi’s ongoing support is vital to us and we’ve really valued being able to build a personal relationship with the team, which will help us to grow our business along with all our farmers without compromising on our commitment to welfare and quality.”