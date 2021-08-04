‘Vanbassador’ takes to the road, spreading the word about poultry business

Soanes Poultry's Simon Dodd and Don French from Don French Signs.

Soanes Poultry’s latest vehicle, a refrigerated Vauxhall Combo fondly known as the ‘vanbassador’ took to the road last week after being expertly wrapped by Scarborough signwriting business Don French Signs.

Soanes Poultry’s brand ambassador and customer service co-ordinator Simon Dodd is enjoying the reaction from customers and other road users to his customised van.

He said: “It’s fun, eye catching and it makes people smile.

“We wanted a vehicle that helped to spread the word about our Yorkshire provenance and award winning quality and we’re really pleased with the result.