Tour de Yorkshire inspires gift-makers at theatre shop

The annual Tour de Yorkshire is set to visit Scarborough on Saturday May 4 … and Shop at the Stephen Joseph Theatre will be creating bespoke’ gifts for the event.

Tying in with the blue and yellow theme of the Tour de Yorkshire colours, selected Makers at the shop, which is located in the main foyer of the iconic Stephen Joseph Theatre, will be creating various cycle-themed gifts.

These include blue and yellow coloured gifts such as fish, seahorses, starfish, storage baskets, and appliqued pictures from Sandy May Crafts (Sandra Protheroe); cycle-themed accessories from Tavibags (Caroline Leeson); original artwork with 1950s ladies bicycles in a frame from The Curious Caboodle (Katie Gill), and themed items from Bijou Creations (Julie Henderson).

Other items are set to include gifts by the House of Gaia (Charlotte Hill); glassware from Dove Glass (June Doveton) along with cards and prints by Odette Illingworth Photography.

Shop at the SJT, which includes creations from a number of talented local Makers, includes a range of bespoke items with a range of prices tags, ideal for inspiring gift ideas.

Shop at the SJT features some of the area’s most eclectic talents, showcasing their creations in this iconic listed building.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective, said: “Our Makers are delighted to help celebrate this special event.

“Our creators have made gifts that help people show their appreciation of the world class cycling event which showcases Scarborough to millions of TV viewers.

“We look forward to meeting our customers at Shop at the SJT, which is located in the foyer of the Stephen Joseph Theatre.”