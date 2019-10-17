Top satisfaction with Rolawn service

Seaton Ross-based turf and topsoil manufacturer Rolawn Limited is celebrating another improvement in service levels with an average success rate of 98.60%.

This compares with to 98.25% in 2018-19.

This achievement is in complete contrast to the overall customer satisfaction levels across the UK which have seen a steady decline in the last few years.

According to The Institute of Customer Service, the UK Customer Satisfaction Index shows that satisfaction scores are now at their lowest since January 2016.

Rolawn’s sales and marketing director Jonathan Hill said: “Maintaining a success rate in excess of 98% is a great achievement but improving on that is testament to the attention to detail delivered across our business. Customer Service is a key company priority, so we are delighted with this market-leading performance.

“The entire Rolawn team is instrumental in ensuring that the customer experience is second-to-none.”