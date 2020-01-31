Three businesses up for tourism awards

Three concerns in the Pocklington and district area are battling to be crowned the “best of the best” at this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs).

This year’s REYTA finalists in this area include:

○ Drewtons Farm Shop and Restaurant (the Remarkable Cuppa category).

○ Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges at Bishop Wilton (Remarkable Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year and the Remarkable Self Catering Accommodation of the Year categories).

○ William’s Den at North Cave (Remarkable Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism and Remarkable Visitor Attraction of the Year categories).

In total, 78 businesses and attractions will be represented at the glittering awards night at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, March 19.

This year is the 11th time the awards have been held but for the first time they are being run in association with the national Visit England Awards and eligible winners will be automatically put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2020.

Will Hall, interim tourism manager for Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, said they had been “stunned” by the quality of entries.

He said: “Tourism plays such an important part in making Hull and East Yorkshire such a wonderful place to live and visit. The feedback we get from day visitors and holidaymakers makes us proud and shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held eleven years ago.

“This is a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry which contributes over £866 million annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy and provides employment for over 18,000 people.

“The awards showcase the very best that Hull and East Yorkshire have to offer.”

Councillor Shaun Horton, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see that around 30 of these shortlisted venues are in the East Riding, and I send my congratulations to every single one of them on reaching this stage, which is an achievement in itself.

“It is particularly pleasing to see such a wide range of destinations reflected in the list, from Stamford Bridge across to Tunstall. Good luck to all the venues involved!”

Meanwhile, Councillor Dave Craker, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at Hull City Council, said: “The REYTA awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the vibrant and booming tourism offer in the region.

“I would like to wish all of the nominees luck for the evening, they’re all fantastic examples of what our city and region has to offer.”

Tickets for the 2020 REYTAs awards dinner are available to book via the VHEY website www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/REYTA