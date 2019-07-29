Thixendale business supports charity with new product

A Thixendale business has launched a new product as part of a fundraising drive for its charity of the year.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s new Yorkshire Blue Cheese Dressing is a collaboration between the Thixendale business and Shepherds Purse from Thirsk.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s charity of the year for 2019 is Hull based charity Nice 2b Nice that works as part of the Life for a Kid Foundation. Nice 2b Nice supports disadvantaged children under the age of 16 living in the Hull and East-Riding area and uses therapy dog, Lewis to bring comfort to sick children and those with learning disabilities.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s Marcelle Tisserant said: “We’re looking forward to raising valuable funds for this amazing charity.”