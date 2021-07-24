Stamford Bridge care assistant presented with long service award
A care assistant at Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home has received a long service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.
Angela Rothery started at Barchester in July 2006 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over those years.
Emma Smith general manager of Stamford Bridge Beaumont, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Angela.
“She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.
“I speak for all of us here at Stamford Bridge Beaumont when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Angela!”